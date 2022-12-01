Justin Reid, Hayden Hurst exchange words in advance of Chiefs-Bengals game

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 1, 2022, 1:27 PM EST
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

In talking about Sunday’s game against the Bengals, Chiefs safety Justin Reid promised to lock someone down in coverage, although Reid couldn’t remember the name of the opponent he was talking trash about.

“They have 88 Higbee — no, not Higbee, he’s with the Rams — what’s his name? It’s Higgins, yeah they’re gonna have him back, he’s a very talented receiver, more of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker, I’m gonna lock him down,” Reid told Fox 4 in Kansas City.

Although Reid said “Higgins,” he appeared to be talking about No. 88, tight end Hayden Hurst, and not wide receiver Tee Higgins (and definitely not Rams tight end Tyler Higbee).

Asked about those comments, Hurst didn’t take kindly to them.

“Whoever he thought he was talking about, I don’t really care,” Hurst said. “You can pick anybody in this locker room, but I feel like I’m the last person you want to talk shit about because I have a long memory.”

There are plenty of bigger names than Reid and Hurst in the Chiefs-Bengals game, but the two of them have ensured that fans will be keeping an eye on their individual matchup on Sunday.

4 responses to “Justin Reid, Hayden Hurst exchange words in advance of Chiefs-Bengals game

  1. Thanks Reid for that worthless interview and adding more fuel to the fire. You came from the Texans and haven’t done anything. You might want to ask one of your teammates what happened last year against the Bengals twice.

  2. Hayden Hurst = LOL.

    I have a long memory too. I remember when Hayden Hurst was elected in the first round and all the TEs who went after him were better…..by a mile.

    How do you take Hurst in the first and Andrews in the third?

  4. I like it lol I have a long memory…checks fantasy matchups…yes I would like to see hurst put his money where his mouth is this week

