KJ Hamler suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and it sounds like he won’t be on the field again anytime soon.

Hamler did not practice on Wednesday and Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Thursday that Hamler has suffered a setback in his attempt to return to action. Hackett added that the injury is being evaluated and that the team does not know how much longer Hamler will be out.

Given the point we’re at in the schedule, there’s likely a chance that Hamler will not play again this year.

Hamler has seven catches for 165 yards in seven appearances this season. He only played three games before tearing his ACL last year, so it’s been a rough two years on the injury front for Hamler.