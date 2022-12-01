Lamar Jackson practicing Thursday after early exit Wednesday

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been on the team’s injury report for various reasons in recent weeks and a quad injury is to blame for his presence on this week’s list.

Jackson had to make an early departure from Wednesday’s session in order to get treatment on his quad. Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice noted that Jackson did not take the field for the first 15 minutes of work, but that he then joined the rest of the team in drills.

An illness and a hip injury have also led to Jackson missing practice time, but Jackson has not missed any game action as a result of any of the issues.

His presence at practice Thursday suggests the quad won’t keep him out against the Broncos and Friday’s injury report will bring any injury designation that Jackson will carry into the weekend.