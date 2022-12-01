Leonard Fournette returns to a full practice Thursday

Posted by Charean Williams on December 1, 2022, 4:36 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette (hip) was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. It was his first full practice since Nov. 11.

Fournette was limited in all three practices last week and inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

The Bucs practiced without tight end Cameron Brate (illness), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), defensive tackle Vita Vea (foot), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee).

Receiver Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring), offensive guard Luke Goedeke (foot) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) were limited.

The Bucs play the Saints on Monday Night Football.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.