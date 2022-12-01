Mike LaFleur: Zach Wilson’s handling it the best he can, trying to get better

Getty Images

When Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Mike White will be starting at quarterback against the Vikings this Sunday, he also touched on Zach Wilson‘s status.

Saleh said that “there’s things we’d love to see Zach accomplish over the course of a quality reset” and added that “when we feel like Zach is ready to roll, he’s gonna roll.” Wilson’s progress through that reset was a topic during offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s media session on Thursday.

Wilson is running the scout team in practice right now and LaFleur didn’t delve into specifics about his performance, but said that Wilson is doing what he can to improve in the wake of his demotion.

“He’s handling it the best he can . . . Zach’s approach is to try to get better every single day and that’s what he’s doing,” LaFleur said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

Wilson’s practice work isn’t the only part of the equation for the Jets. If White has days like he had last Sunday — 315 yards and three touchdowns — the team is going to have a hard time doing anything other than staying the course. That could push any further developments with Wilson into the offseason, but six games offer a lot of chances for things to go in different directions.