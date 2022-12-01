Mike LaFleur: Zach Wilson’s handling it the best he can, trying to get better

Posted by Josh Alper on December 1, 2022, 12:21 PM EST
Chicago Bears v New York Jets
Getty Images

When Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Mike White will be starting at quarterback against the Vikings this Sunday, he also touched on Zach Wilson‘s status.

Saleh said that “there’s things we’d love to see Zach accomplish over the course of a quality reset” and added that “when we feel like Zach is ready to roll, he’s gonna roll.” Wilson’s progress through that reset was a topic during offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s media session on Thursday.

Wilson is running the scout team in practice right now and LaFleur didn’t delve into specifics about his performance, but said that Wilson is doing what he can to improve in the wake of his demotion.

“He’s handling it the best he can . . . Zach’s approach is to try to get better every single day and that’s what he’s doing,” LaFleur said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

Wilson’s practice work isn’t the only part of the equation for the Jets. If White has days like he had last Sunday — 315 yards and three touchdowns — the team is going to have a hard time doing anything other than staying the course. That could push any further developments with Wilson into the offseason, but six games offer a lot of chances for things to go in different directions.

4 responses to “Mike LaFleur: Zach Wilson’s handling it the best he can, trying to get better

  2. Zach Wilson will find a way out of the Jets hellhole ASAP. They totally forgot about the other games he played in.
    Not to jinx Mike White, but this is usually the spot in the NFL where the guy gets hurt, and then the team has to go back on the pariah to lead them to wins. Which won’t happen because ZW knows the Jets don’t value him.
    Anotehr great bungled decision by the NYJ

  3. bigblu says:
    December 1, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    Zach: Hey mom .. I need you to talk to the coach.. this is not fair..

    ————————
    A like the New York, sort of hidden, joke.

  4. no matter how many showers he takes, he can’t wash out that stench of entitlement.
    Don’t worry kid, the world needs insurance salesmen too

