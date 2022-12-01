Najee Harris did not practice Thursday, Benny Snell limited

Getty Images

The Steelers’ depth at running back may be significantly tested in Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Najee Harris did not practice for a second consecutive day and Benny Snell was added to Thursday’s report as a limited participant with a knee injury.

Harris is dealing with an oblique issue suffered in Monday’s victory over the Colts. He left that game in the first half and didn’t return.

Snell played well on Monday, taking 12 carries for 62 yards with a touchdown. It was the first time he’d carried the ball this season.

Pittsburgh also has Jaylen Warren on the 53-man roster plus Anthony McFarland and Master Teague on the practice squad at running back.

Edge rusher T.J. Watt (ribs) was limited for the second consecutive day. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs) was upgraded to a full participant after he was limited on Wednesday.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), linebacker Myles Jack (knee), and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe) also did not practice.

Linebacker Robert Spillane (oblique) and offensive lineman Mason Cole (foot) were both limited.

Receiver Miles Boykin (oblique) and Warren (hamstring) were both full.

Defensive tackle Cameron Hayward received a rest day.