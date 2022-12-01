Nathaniel Hackett: Russell Wilson’s height “hasn’t seemed to be a problem”

Getty Images

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett created a little bit of a mess for himself on Wednesday, based on the response he gave to reporters as to whether he’d consider making a quarterback change. Hackett eventually got out the mop and the bucket, either because he accidentally misspoke — or because he accidentally told the truth.

On Thursday, Hackett likely got a small case of the shakes when asked another Wilson question. This time, a reporter asked whether Wilson’s physical stature has created challenges for him while in the pocket.

“I’ve looked at a lot of stuff when we were evaluating him and watching him play over the years,” Hackett replied. “He’s made incredible plays all across the field. Even for us, he’s made plays everywhere — from inside, outside, down the field. He is shorter — that’s a fact — but it hasn’t seemed to be a problem.”

The problem isn’t the obvious limitation in the vertical positioning of Wilson’s eyes but in the way the Broncos have, or haven’t, moved him to make it easier to see. For weeks, the question has been whether the Broncos are using plays and strategies that worked for Wilson in Seattle. They still don’t seem to be using nearly enough of them.

Hackett separately continued the effort to clean up Wednesday’s mess during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“He’s our starting quarterback and that it,” Hackett said of Wilson. “It’s never even crossed my mind.”

Well, something crossed his mind when Hackett was asked about the possibility of making a quarterback change and he said, “Right now, no.”

Maybe it really was a mistake. Regardless, Wilson is struggling. As a result, the offense is struggling. As a result, the Broncos are struggling. And there’s no real reason to see it changing.