Nick Bosa named NFC defensive player of the month

The 49ers defense has been on a strong roll of late and one of the key figures on the unit earned an award from the NFL on Thursday.

Defensive end Nick Bosa has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the month. It’s the second time that Bosa has won the monthly prize as he also picked one up in October 2019.

Bosa had 10 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and 10 quarterback hits while the 49ers went 3-0 last month. They did not allow a point in the second half of any of those games — it’s a four-game streak stretching into October overall – and Bosa has played a leading role in locking the door on the opposition.

December kicks off with a game against a Dolphins team that is sixth in the league in points scored, so that run should be put to the test this weekend.