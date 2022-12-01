Patriots elevate Tristan Vizcaino, Bill Murray for Thursday Night Football

Getty Images

The Patriots announced they have elevated offensive lineman Bill Murray and kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the active roster from the practice squad for Thursday Night Football.

Murray, 25, originally joined New England as a rookie free agent out of William & Mary in 2020. He is in his third season on the practice squad.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder moved to the offensive line from the defensive line this past summer.

Murray was elevated to the active roster for the game against Chicago on Oct. 24 and at Minnesota on Nov. 24 but did not see action in those games.

Vizcaino, 26, signed with New England on June 10 but was released at the end of training camp. He joined the practice squad on Nov. 21 for the third time this season.

After being waived from the New England practice squad on Nov. 1 for the second time, Vizcaino was signed to the Cardinals’ 53-player roster on Nov. 12. He kicked two field goals in the Cardinals’ victory over the Rams on Nov. 13 before being cut two days later.

He has spent time with the Bengals (2019-20), Cowboys (2020), Vikings (2020), 49ers (2020), Bills (2020), Chargers (2021) and Cardinals (2022). Vizcaino has played eight NFL games and is 11-of-12 on field goal attempts and 15-of-20 on extra points in games with the 49ers, Chargers and Cardinals.