Pete Carroll: We miss everything about Bobby Wagner

Getty Images

The Seahawks and linebacker Bobby Wagner parted ways before the start of the 2022 league year in a move that created a good chunk of cap space for the team and led to Wagner joining the Rams as a free agent.

At the time, it looked like a case of the defending Super Bowl champions getting stronger while the Seahawks began working on a reboot without any of the players who helped them win a Super Bowl. Things have not played out that way, however. Injuries and ineffectiveness have the Rams playing out the string while the Seahawks are 6-5 with playoff aspirations heading into the Week 13 meeting between the teams.

Given the different directions the two teams are moving in, one might imagine that Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wouldn’t feel like his team was missing much without Wagner. On Wednesday, though, Carroll said that was far from the case.

“We’ve been watching and catching him all year, I love watching him,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He’s a great player and was a great part of our program. Bobby knows, he knows that I love competing against him. It’s one of the things that I’ve always cherished about him, people that you know really well and want to go against them and battle with them. I know that he will be ready to go. . . . We miss everything about him. There’s no replacing him. He was unique, one-of-a-kind guy.”

Whatever they miss about Wagner the player, cutting him gave the Seahawks cap space that they could put toward other areas of the team and that was a step the Seahawks had to take to fully commit to the next iteration of the team. The same was true of trading Russell Wilson and both moves have worked out for the Seahawks thus far.