Police still wait outside Antonio Brown’s house to arrest him

Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown has made himself a prisoner in his own home.

Police officers are waiting outside his house in Tampa to arrest him on misdemeanor domestic violence charges. Brown apparently is inside the dwelling, and he won’t come out.

Via ABC Action News, police used a megaphone to urge Brown to give himself up. The authorities said they had spoken to Brown’s attorney. They continued to knock on the door and to call out for him.

“We’re not going anywhere,” the police said.

Brown apparently isn’t going anywhere, either.

Again, he’s only facing misdemeanor charges. The situation should be resolved simply and peacefully. Hopefully, that will happen sooner than later.