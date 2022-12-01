Police still wait outside Antonio Brown’s house to arrest him

Posted by Mike Florio on December 1, 2022, 8:49 PM EST
Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks
Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown has made himself a prisoner in his own home.

Police officers are waiting outside his house in Tampa to arrest him on misdemeanor domestic violence charges. Brown apparently is inside the dwelling, and he won’t come out.

Via ABC Action News, police used a megaphone to urge Brown to give himself up. The authorities said they had spoken to Brown’s attorney. They continued to knock on the door and to call out for him.

“We’re not going anywhere,” the police said.

Brown apparently isn’t going anywhere, either.

Again, he’s only facing misdemeanor charges. The situation should be resolved simply and peacefully. Hopefully, that will happen sooner than later.

17 responses to “Police still wait outside Antonio Brown’s house to arrest him

  2. This guy just doesn’t learn. Everyone always says he should get help. I think he’s had plenty of chances. Mental illness isn’t always easy to treat.

  5. Just bang down the door. He is in no way, shape or form in any shape to be released back into society at this point.

    The Steelers really know how to pick em.

  8. Brown still hiding inside & trying to remember if he might owe anyone waiting outside money for work performed.

  13. So when do they make entry by force to arrest him and end this nonsense? I understand it’s just a misdemeanor charge but I don’t think the police would sit outside my house for hours on end waiting to arrest me.

  15. He should of just stayed in that pool at that Dubai Hotel. I think some lifeguards were his only worry, but this?

  17. Curtis Hardy says:
