Report: Jakobi Meyers is expected to play on Thursday vs. Bills

Getty Images

There’s good news for New England’s offense as the club takes on Buffalo tonight.

While receiver Jakobi Meyers was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, he is expected to play, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Meyers was able to play just 16 snaps in last Thursday’s loss to the Vikings, catching three passes for 62 yards.

He was listed as a limited participant in all three days of practice this week.

Meyers leads the Patriots with 571 yards receiving and three receiving touchdowns. He’s second on the team with 47 catches.