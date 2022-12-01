Stefon Diggs gets 10th touchdown of the season, giving Bills a 10-7 lead

Getty Images

Stefon Diggs has tied his career high with his 10th touchdown catch of the season.

He turned around Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones and caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen on the first play of the second quarter. The Bills lead 10-7.

Diggs has two catches for 27 yards, and James Cook has two catches for 22 yards and four carries for 33 yards.

Diggs had 103 catches for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns last season after making 127 for 1,535 and eight touchdowns in 2020. He entered tonight with 84 receptions for 1,110 yards.

The Patriots have not forced the Bills to punt yet again.

Buffalo has two drives and two scores, getting a 48-yard field goal from Tyler Bass on its first drive.