Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson remain out of Dolphins practice

Posted by Josh Alper on December 1, 2022, 4:38 PM EST
NFL: NOV 27 Texans at Dolphins
Getty Images

The Dolphins may have to tangle with the 49ers defensive line without the help of either of their starting offensive tackles.

Left tackle Terron Armstead and right tackle Austin Jackson missed their second straight day of practice on Thursday. Armstead is dealing with toe and pectoral injuries while Jackson has an ankle injury.

Brandon Shell and Greg Little would be the next tackles up for the Dolphins.

Running back Myles Gaskin (shoulder, ankle) was the only other player out of practice on Thursday. Edge rusher Melvin Ingram (illness) returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee) were limited participants while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained a full participant.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson remain out of Dolphins practice

  2. Jackson started game one and made it 1.5 quarters before getting hurt. He’s a liability at RT and the line is better off without him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.