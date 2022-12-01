Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson remain out of Dolphins practice

Getty Images

The Dolphins may have to tangle with the 49ers defensive line without the help of either of their starting offensive tackles.

Left tackle Terron Armstead and right tackle Austin Jackson missed their second straight day of practice on Thursday. Armstead is dealing with toe and pectoral injuries while Jackson has an ankle injury.

Brandon Shell and Greg Little would be the next tackles up for the Dolphins.

Running back Myles Gaskin (shoulder, ankle) was the only other player out of practice on Thursday. Edge rusher Melvin Ingram (illness) returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee) were limited participants while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained a full participant.