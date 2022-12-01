Thursday Night Football: Bills move to 9-3 with 24-10 win over Patriots

Posted by Charean Williams on December 1, 2022, 11:18 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
The Bills punted three times Thursday night against the Patriots. That was something.

In two games against New England last season, Buffalo didn’t punt.

The Bills, though, still scored on four of eight possessions, not counting kneel downs at the end of the first half and the end of the game, and dominated the Patriots, winning 24-10.

Buffalo improved to 9-3, while New England fell to 6-6.

The Bills became the first team in NFL history to win three Thursday Night Football games.

Buffalo outgained the Patriots 355 to 242 and had 72 plays, 21 more than New England had. The Bills had 37 runs and 33 passes, winning the time of possession 38:08 to 21:52.

Josh Allen went 22-of-33 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He had 8-yard scoring tosses to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Diggs had seven catches for 92 yards, while James Cook ran for 64 yards on 14 totes and Devin Singletary had 13 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Mac Jones was 22-of-36 for 195 yards and a touchdown, with cornerback/returner Marcus Jones catching two passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

31 responses to “Thursday Night Football: Bills move to 9-3 with 24-10 win over Patriots

  1. The far better QB and team won tonight.

    Mac Jones isn’t an NFL QB. Pea shooter of an arm, no mobility, and can only make dumpoffs. Watch for Bill to enter the Jimmy G sweepstakes after the season.

  3. Buffalo Bills better be selecting OL in the 1st and 2nd rounds of 23’.

    2nd: Cody Ford OL, Bust.

    1st: Ed Oliver, sometimes good but mostly quiet.
    1st: Rousseau, sometimes flashes but mostly quiet.
    2nd: Epenesa, extremely quiet but a couple sacks a year
    2nd: Boogie Basham, okay been a healthy scratch a lot.

    Brandon Beane’s draft’s post Josh Allen have been pretty underwhelming especially on the LoS.

    3rd: Zack Moss, bust gone.
    3rd: Dawson Knox, gazillion dollar contract for top 25 TE play.

    Chiefs trade up ahead of us and steal McDuffie. We draft Elam who is man corner for a our zone scheme. Struggled mightily and had been benched more than a few games for poor CB’s.

  4. #97 on the Bills had so much blue showing on his uniform it looked like he played for a third team. He was wearing blue from the chest down with the white unform rolled up. A few of their DL players also had a bunch of blue.

    Doesn’t matter to the outcome but I can’t imagine the league would be happy about that. It looked really odd on TV.

  6. And that concludes another episode of …

    Life Without Brady.

    Starring…

    Bill Belichick as the bumbling coach who thought he would continue to win games with any other quarterback.

  8. The Patriots have always been a big part of my life. Always loved watching them. Most games these days are almost unwatchable. Jones and Patricia need to go. We need Dante Scarnecchia back and as much as I hate to say it, we probably need BB to leave if he’s not willing to stop being the GM

  10. Congrats to the Bills, They made it look easy tonight. OFC the Pats offensive play calling and poor O-line play helped that along. The Matty P offensive experiment is a disaster, that plug needs pulling.

  12. After Stevenson fumbled Belichick stopped going to the run which made things easy for the Bills on defense. The Pats should have picked off Allen twice in the first half but after that Allen did what he wanted to with Diggs and Davis. Pats had a golden opportunity tonight and Mac Jones kept shooting the Pats in the foot every drive. He is not the guy after his contract is up he needs to be shown the door. No way Bailey Zappe is any worse. Bills capitalized on Pats just being plain sloppy. If Pats don’t win against the Cardinals the season is over.

  14. the pats had 1 accidental play. that resulted in points. the bills played safe. food win for buf.. regardless of sf/mia outcome the division still comes down to buf and mia in buf

  16. BB could have had Jimmy Garappolo quarterbacking his team right now, winning games. Instead he has noodle arm. Sad.

  18. I don’t like the way our OL is playing – Allen needs better protection & their not making enough lanes for the running game. I know the Pats D is pretty good but the score should’ve been at least 34-10!

  19. So fun to see the Pats return to their pre-Brady form. Absolute bottom dwelling trash.

  20. I’ve been cheering AGAINST the Bills my entire life. And this pains me to say, Josh Allen is such a cool and likable player. He really is a man child with a thunder arm and attitude. I’d invite him over to watch games if he wasn’t so busy. You have a gem Buffalo.

  21. Apparently it is really hard to compete without secret film of the opponents offense…
    Sincerely,
    The St. Louis Rams.

  22. That was a horrific performance by the Pats special teams. Admittedly, if Brady was the QB, refs would have thrown two or three pass interference calls after Brady’s facial expressions and hand gestures. Nonetheless, bad coaching/bad preparation by New England.

  24. MortimerInMiami says:
    December 1, 2022 at 3:50 pm
    Patriots 21
    Bills 7

    BB will shut down Josh Allen.
    ____________

    Adorable. How’d that go?

  26. An embarrassing effort by the Patriots in all three phases. I thought Allen would be the difference with his running in key situations. They didn’t need him to run except on a few occasions when outside rushes opened run gaps. Pats D couldn’t get off the field and the offense couldn’t stay on it.

    It might sound foolish but the missed field goal at the half really changed the game. The Bills were always in control. You are not in control up 7. Tactically, if Belichick is going to play conservative they have to execute and they didn’t. Bills controlled the game from second quarter on.

  27. Forget about Bill winning a ring without Brady. He will never win another playoff game. Most years won’t even get to the playoffs.

  29. austinspencer says:
    December 1, 2022 at 11:49 pm
    Why is every Thursday Night game absolutely painful to watch LOL

    Painful for a Pats fan. Clearly.

  30. It’s amazing to see the Patriots suffer on top of the Eagles and Dolphins drafting stud Alabama QBs while they have mac jones LOLOLOLOL

