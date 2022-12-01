Todd Bowles: “We can’t piss away any more ball games”

The Buccaneers seemingly emerged from a five-losses-in-six-games run by winning two in a row. And then, just as it appeared they’d found their groove, they blew a late lead against the Browns and lost in overtime.

It was the first time a Tom Brady team had ever blown a seven-point lead and lost in the final minute. Previously, he was 218-0 in those situations.

Appearing on the Buccaneers Radio Network, coach Todd Bowles seemed to suggest that it’s primarily for Brady and other team leaders to turn it around.

It’s a players team,” Bowles said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Every team that has winners that wins is a players team. . . .

“The leaders lead and everybody else follows. So it’s time for our leaders to lead and step up. And everybody else has to follow, and make plays. Not just lead but make plays. And show them by example, show them by being vocal, show them by how they practice. And they’ve been doing that for the most part but, you know, we can’t piss away any more ball games sort of speak. So it’s time for us to step up and make plays. We got six games left until we’ve got to get in the tournament.”

The Bucs remain the most likely choice to win the NFC South, primarily because the other three teams are even farther under .500 than Tampa Bay. The real question is whether the Bucs can string together wins in the tournament, if they get there.

  1. Bowles is not a good HC. He fooled me in 2015. 2016 17 18 he made the team worse. 2022 Bucs are worse than 2021

  2. Bowles, look in the mirror. Your OC’s pitiful play calling and your awful strategic decisions are the reason that your team has squandered multiple winnable games. I don’t care much one way or another about the Bucs, but I’ve watched them play a fair amount this season. This team is being held back by its coaching staff. Needs to be said.

  3. I hope this is a conversation he had with himself. He lost that game more than the players did. 1–4 and 2 from the Browns 37 yard line. If they go for and get it, pretty much game over. Instead he coaches scared, take a delay of game and punts it to gain 17 yards of field position. 2–after the third and goal play by the Browns, does not call timeout to potentially get the ball back with more than a minute to go if the Browns score on 4th down. Of course, they score and now there is only .32 left. 3–runs a safe play and does not call timeout, saying afterward that he was worried that Tom Brady might throw an interception. Wait…What?!?!?

  5. Seems like just yesterday people were raging over Bowles not getting consideration for any Head Coaching jobs

    So, apparently there are teams that have winners that lose? Making them not a players team? Does anybody have even the slightest clue what he’s saying here? If this is how he tries to motivate and present ideas to the team I think we have figured out the problem.

  7. Translation: “It ain’t my fault Tommy’s team is sub .500. Better get yourselves a mirror!”

  8. Oh yes you can! Brady is your GM, Coach, etc. And now TB will pay just like GB is gonna pay. lol

  10. The absolute leadership 100 percent starts with the head coach and Tampa seems to be completely dearth of it. This was very obvious with the Jets.

  11. When the head coach talks like he is, he’s conceding authority. Yep, he lost the team, they no longer have a rudder on their boat.

    Oh yes you can! Brady is your GM, Coach, etc. And now TB will pay just like GB is gonna pay. lol

    NE has been paying a price ever since Brady walked. A single postseason appearance that ended in an embarrassment. Wasting money on guys like Jonnu Smith….

    Bob Kraft is watching and he is not impressed

  13. where are the people who called Arians a clown? Guys takes an AZ with Carson Palmer @ QB to 13-3 and this guy can’t coach? TB 2022 (both the player & the team) is what you get when you let a player run the Team

  14. Not a Tampa fan but watched alot of their games. The coaching is the problem in Tampa they have tons of talent. The play calling is terrible all the way around and coaching decisions terrible also.

  15. Todd Bowles has exactly one winning season on his coaching record. Otherwise every other year his teams have been abysmal. The Bucs have suffered through injury this season, but there’s no way that they should have a losing record given the schedule they’ve played and the fact they still have the core of a talented team that went 13-4 last year.
    The only difference, Todd Bowles as head coach…

