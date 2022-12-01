Tyler Bass is the AFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

The Bills got plenty of positive contributions from their kicking game in November and now have something aside from two wins to show for it.

Kicker Tyler Bass has been named AFC special teams player of the month.

Bass connected on 12-of-13 field goals and 8-of-9 extra points in four games. His 44 points were a league-high in November.

According to the league, Bass was the only player to hit six field goals of at least 40 yards. He was 5-of-5 on 40-yard attempts.

Bass has now won two player of the month awards, the last coming in October 2021.

Bass will be back in action on Thursday night as the Bills visit Foxborough, Mass. to play the division-rival Patriots.