Zay Flowers declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Getty Images

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers is on his way to the NFL draft.

Flowers announced on Thursday that he will be entering the pool of players eligible for selection next year. Flowers had a year of eligibility left because of the NCAA’s decision to grant players who were enrolled during the COVID season in 2020.

He caught 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games for the Eagles in 2022. He had 200 catches for 3,056 yards and 29 touchdowns over his four seasons at the school.

Flowers doesn’t have a lot of height, but he’s shown the speed to be a big-play threat over the course of his college career. He won’t have to decide on skipping a bowl as Boston College is not eligible to play in one, so he’ll be able to devote his full attention to making a good impression on scouts in the coming weeks and months.