After losing eleven players on Thursday to the flu, the Seahawks are on track for Sunday

Getty Images

The Seahawks have two players questionable for Sunday’s game at the Rams due at least in part to illness. A day ago it was a lot more than two.

The Seahawks had 11 players miss practice on Thursday, because of illness.

“It’s a flu-type thing, it’s a 48-hour deal,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday. “It’s hit people differently with fevers and all of the kind of regular flu stuff, but for some guys, it hit differently with head cold-type stuff. We are as well schooled about trying to take care of people as we can be, so we have done a good job of keeping it down. The positive thing about it is that it is going to last a couple of days, so we know the guys will bounce right back out of it.”

Will any of the ill players miss the game against the Rams?

“I’m saying no to that right now, we are going to play with it if we have to,” Carroll said.

Carroll said the coaches will make it to the game as well.

“Like I have said, we have so many provisions for dealing with guys that shouldn’t be in a meeting with other people because they are contagious or whatever,” Carroll said. “We have Zoom and everything that we have done. A couple of the coaches have been hit by it, so we have taken care of it.”

After two tears of COVID, the flu (or flu-like non-flu) seems to be back with a vengeance. Every year, teams have to deal with it.