Bill Belichick on New England offense: Every week is different

Posted by Mike Florio on December 2, 2022, 10:12 AM EST
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
After Thursday night’s loss to the Bills, multiple New England players broke for the Stepford Patriot programming to express concerns about the team offense. Leading the way was quarterback Mac Jones, whose displeasure was clear during and after the game.

On Friday, coach Bill Belichick faced questions on the situation during his usual day-after press conference.

“Mac’s a very competitive guy,” Belichick said. “Love his attitude, love his passion for the game. He works as hard as anybody. As we move forward, try to work to find ways to be more efficient, be more productive in every area. So that’s coaching, playing, interaction with teammates, etc.”

Belichick addressed the team’s offense more generally, explaining that its performance is a direct factor of each and every opponent.

“We need to just keep working to improve it every week,” Belichick said. “This week will be different. Arizona’s a different defense than Buffalo. Buffalo’s a different defense than Minnesota. Minnesota’s a different defense than the Jets. So it’s not as simple as . . . improving your time in the mile run. I mean that’s not what this is. This is about competing against another team. So we’ll see what all that entails as we get into Arizona. But we need to continue to work to do things better on our end. Then as it relates to our specific opponent, then match them up and doing well against that opponent. So that’s really the process.”

And he’s right. The offense looked great against the Vikings, because the Vikings defense isn’t. Against the Jets, the Patriots mustered only three points. Last night, with the Bills committed to taking away “chunk” plays, the Patriots couldn’t get the ball down the field.

The New England offense isn’t good enough to get an automatic 20-30 points against every opponent. Whatever the reason — quality of players, quality of coaching, quality of scheming, quality of play calling — it’s not a juggernaut. Which points directly to what the Patriots are: 6-6 through 12 games.

  1. There are tons of .500 teams right now even ones with 7-4 records, etc. You could be 9-8 or 10-7 and be a playoff team.

  2. The Matt Patricia as OC experiment reminds me of when Andy Reid made Juan Castillo defensive coordinator in Philly. Remember how that worked out?

  3. Pats fans : Don’t blame it on Patricia and Judge, they didn’t even want the job.

    See what McDaniel did first after he became the coach of Raiders? Signing Davante Adam. That, should tell you how Pats offensive coaches think of Belichick.

    As long as Belichick is with Pats, no coaches or players on offensive side want to come.

  4. Run for a first down
    Run to lose yards
    Run for no gain
    2 yard pass to the flat that has zero chance of getting the first
    Punt

    Good times.

  6. I’m sure that behind the scenes, Bill is ripping Patricia and Judge and probably Mac a new one!

  9. If Rich Kotite had Tom Brady as his QB, we’d be calling him the greatest coach who ever lived instead of Bill the fraud.

  11. This team has become a sad joke. It’s time for Kraft to take a long hard look at this whole operation. Belichick’s staff consisting mostly of his buddys, coaching things they’ve never done, or his kids. His daughter is a college lacrosse coach. Why not see what she can do with the offense? Last night was a joke and an embarrassment. The Bills toyed with them. It was like their last exhibition game and they just tried not to get hurt. It’s a shame the Pats are wasting great players like RStephenson, Judon……oh I guess that’s it. MJones is furious because he knows his career, which could be decent(not elite), is going down the tubes. Tell Belichick to retire or get fired and start the search. Before it gets worse.

  13. Before we go lambasting BB, note that Jason Kelce said the same thing after the Eagles ran more than usual v. the Packers on Sunday night and broke some franchise records (for both teams) in the process.

    The idea that the offense adapts each week to exploit the opposing defense’s weaknesses is standard procedure.

  16. having tom brady for 20 years covered up the fact that belichick has the same disease that most defensive coaches have- that offensive strategy and coaching is over rated and that anyone can do it.

    don’t agree? look at the failed clowns he has running his offense. matt patricia? joe judge? give me a break.

    belichick will never have another dominant offense again unless another generational player falls in his lap.

  19. Pats should trade for sure fire first ballot HOF QB Russell Wilson.

    Could you imagine BB with another all time great QB?

  22. Should have kept Brady and let Belichick go.

    But at least the defensive genius figured out a way to get the Bills to punt this time.

  23. Yet, Parker ASKED to be traded there from awful Miami and Stephen Ross.

    ++++++++++++++++++++++

    LOL, the reason he wanted to come was because of the weak WR squad Belichick the garbage gave to Mac Jones, even after spending so much.

    Parker thought very high of himself, so he believed that he would be somebody in Pats with that squad. Get it?

  24. W/L record aside, this team is painful to watch. It’s a lousy, boring product on the offensive side. I’m a fan, but after the fumble on the 3rd play I could see where this was going and just turned it off.

  26. As usual just the pile of excuses from a coach so totally n mentally checked out for the past few years now …. but yet he will demand to stick around so he can catch Shula in career wins but is becoming so apparent how he does as an HC without #12 n his usual preference of no offensive talent when playing a good team.

  27. There’s no talent on offense other than Stevenson. Mac shouldn’t have yelled about the play calling cause a conservative game plan saved him from sacks and/or turnovers. The bills cover the deep ball better than anybody. He would have thrown interceptions or the extra time would have allowed the defensive line to sack him. On the other hand, Mac can’t do anything with a talent deficient offense. No good options last night. Just gotta take the L.

  31. Pats fans : Don’t blame it on Patricia and Judge, they didn’t even want the job.

    See what McDaniel did first after he became the coach of Raiders? Signing Davante Adam. That, should tell you how Pats offensive coaches think of Belichick.

    As long as Belichick is with Pats, no coaches or players on offensive side want to come.

    ——

    Haven’t you knocking BB for signing a bunch of Wr and TE 2 years ago? I guess they didn’t want to come to NE?

    And Patricia and judge didn’t sign contracts to join the team? Are you saying they are being forced to be there?

    So many butt hurt posters on here sitting at home wishing they had a tenth of the football knowledge BB has

    First ballot HOF coach and if you think otherwise you have no clue and will be really disappointed five years after he retires

  32. Zero evidence to suggest Bill Belichick can successfully run a modern NFL operation without Tom Brady.

  34. Bill FINALLY feeling the HEAT and I LOVE IT !!! He signs the players, drafts the players, and hires the coaches. If it’s not working and we can all see it isn’t then look no further…. It’s all falls in Bill… maybe he needs to break the record somewhere else.

  35. “Every week is different.”
    Nope!
    Every week is the same.
    Except each week a bit more of the soul is sucked out of the team.
    Ever since Bill got confused about what ‘bring the kids to work’ day meant, things have
    been in decline.

  39. Remember a couple of weeks ago when Patriot fans were screaming about how much it snows and lambasting Buffalo for not leaving for Detroit sooner? They’ve gone silent about that.

  40. Gillette stadium will be empty next year like Pats games were prior to Brady.

    We took many trips to Miami for December Pats games. There were more Pats fans than fin fans. For at least 20 years. It was like a home game. So please, get off your high horse. The Bills haven’t won anything yet, and Miami is less than that.

