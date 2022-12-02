Brian Daboll: We had a good dinner with Odell Beckham Jr.

Getty Images

A reunion between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants could still be in the works.

Beckham is slated to continue his late-season, free-agency tour. But last night he had dinner with New York brass, including head coach Brian Daboll.

Daboll addressed the meeting at the beginning of his Friday press conference, but didn’t say much about it.

“We had dinner with him last night, had a good visit,” Daboll said, via SNY. “Really, other than that, I have nothing else to add. My focus is on Washington.”

To a follow-up question, Daboll said, “I’d just say we had a good dinner,” adding that he enjoyed a “great steak.”

The 7-4 Giants are set to host the 7-5 Commanders on Sunday — a matchup that should have plenty of postseason implications.

But even if New York was to add Beckham at this point, it’s hard to know how much he’d be able to contribute in 2022, coming off a second reconstructive knee surgery.

Beckham is also set to meet with the Cowboys — who appear to be the favorites to land him — and the Bills.