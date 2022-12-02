Brian Daboll: We had a good dinner with Odell Beckham Jr.

A reunion between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants could still be in the works.

Beckham is slated to continue his late-season, free-agency tour. But last night he had dinner with New York brass, including head coach Brian Daboll.

Daboll addressed the meeting at the beginning of his Friday press conference, but didn’t say much about it.

“We had dinner with him last night, had a good visit,” Daboll said, via SNY. “Really, other than that, I have nothing else to add. My focus is on Washington.”

To a follow-up question, Daboll said, “I’d just say we had a good dinner,” adding that he enjoyed a “great steak.”

The 7-4 Giants are set to host the 7-5 Commanders on Sunday — a matchup that should have plenty of postseason implications.

But even if New York was to add Beckham at this point, it’s hard to know how much he’d be able to contribute in 2022, coming off a second reconstructive knee surgery.

Beckham is also set to meet with the Cowboys — who appear to be the favorites to land him — and the Bills.

8 responses to “Brian Daboll: We had a good dinner with Odell Beckham Jr.

  1. Giants are the only team listed with a real need here. If they go for it, it’s a good look for coach showing they are playing for real and not fading away.

  2. Beckham has really played this well. He has teams begging for him, yet he has not really been an elite receiver since 2016. The narrative is that he was great with the Rams, but his yards per game were actually lower with the Rams than they were with the Browns. He did have more TDs and a couple nice playoff games, but these teams are going after him like he is a top 5 WR. I’m not sure what you can expect from him, coming off 2nd ACL surgery, not 100% yet, and learning a new offense and QB after being away for a year.

  5. Everyone, including Brian Daboll, knows that Beckham is going to the Cowboys. Most players schedule their preferred team last in the interview process. That way they can use the offers from the other teams to get more from the preferred team….Dallis, in this case.

    IT’s also likely why they had dinner and not much more.

  6. Giants are going nowhere this year. Fun team. Fun story. They play really hard. But OBJ coming off a torn ACL will not bring them anywhere this year.

  8. I can’t see OBJ going back to the Giants this year. They are at best a long shot even with OBJ to make the Super Bowl.

