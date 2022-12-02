Broncos workout Josh Dobbs

Posted by Charean Williams on December 2, 2022, 7:12 PM EST
The Broncos worked out quarterback Josh Dobbs, according to Friday’s NFL personnel notice.

The Browns cut Dobbs to make room for veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson after he came off the suspended list earlier this week.

Dobbs has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2020 when he was with the Steelers. He also appeared in five games for Pittsburgh in 2018.

He has never started a regular-season game.

In his six appearances, Dobbs has no touchdowns and an interception.

The Broncos also worked out three receivers, Javon McKinley, Malik Taylor and Connor Wedington.

  2. Dobbs looked great in the preseason this year. I was surprised the Browns didn’t bench Brisette and give Dobbs a look. Dobbs is cerrtainly an upgrade over what the Broncos have…including their starter.

