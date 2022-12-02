Broncos workout Josh Dobbs

Getty Images

The Broncos worked out quarterback Josh Dobbs, according to Friday’s NFL personnel notice.

The Browns cut Dobbs to make room for veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson after he came off the suspended list earlier this week.

Dobbs has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2020 when he was with the Steelers. He also appeared in five games for Pittsburgh in 2018.

He has never started a regular-season game.

In his six appearances, Dobbs has no touchdowns and an interception.

The Broncos also worked out three receivers, Javon McKinley, Malik Taylor and Connor Wedington.