Chase Young, Antonio Gibson questionable to face Giants

The wait to find out if Commanders defensive end Chase Young will make his 2022 debut will stretch until Sunday.

Young has been practicing with the Commanders for several weeks and he’s been on the active roster for the last two weeks, but he has yet to make his first appearance in a game since tearing his ACL over a year ago. Friday’s injury report doesn’t provide much of a hint about whether that’s going to change against the Giants.

Young has been listed as questionable and head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that the team is going to decide on Sunday if Young will be in the lineup for a game with playoff implications for both teams.

Running back Antonio Gibson is also questionable. He missed practice on Thursday with a foot injury.

Wide receiver Dax Milne (foot), cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), and guard Trai Turner (knee, ankle) have all been ruled out.