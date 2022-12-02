Christian Darrisaw out again for Vikings

Getty Images

When the Vikings face the Jets on Sunday, they won’t have tackle Christian Darrisaw for the second straight game.

Darrisaw remains in the concussions protocol. He has been ruled out for the Week 13 contest.

The second-year first-rounder originally suffered a concussion against the Bills in Week 10. He was cleared to return against the Cowboys in Week 11. He suffered a second concussion during the Dallas game.

Blake Brandel will start for the second straight game in place of Darrisaw. A sixth-round pick in 2020, he made the first start of his career on Thanksgiving night against the Patriots.

During that game, the Vikings limited New England to one sack of quarterback Kirk Cousins. Four days earlier, Cousins was sacked nine times, a career high.

Darrisaw practiced Friday on a limited basis. This means he’s progressing through the five stages of the return-to-play protocol.

Also out is tight end Ben Ellefson, who recently was activated from injured reserve. Defensive lineman Ross Blacklock is questionable with an illness.

Defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion) are off the report and good to go.