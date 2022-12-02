Christian Watson: “I’m still a long ways from where I want to be”

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson showed up to the team facility on Wednesday and hit the weight room, having no idea he had been named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for November. Aaron Rodgers let him know.

“I hadn’t checked my phone or anything,” Watson said. “Twelve congratulated me before I knew. He kind of — I don’t want to say spoiled it — but he let me know, so that was a cool interaction. He congratulated me for that.”

Watson said there’s no way he’s going to get complacent.

“I’m still a long ways from where I want to be,” Watson said. “I’m going to keep on pushing to strive to be the best version of myself. There’s no plateau in terms of my work and my preparation going forward, no contentment with where I am. I’m still on the rise.”

After not catching any touchdown passess through Week Nine, Watson has six receiving touchdowns in the last three games.

“It’s something I’ve been doing all my life,” Watson said. “I take a lot of pride in my speed. When I see somebody I think I can outrun — which is pretty much everybody — I’m going to do my best to utilize my speed.”