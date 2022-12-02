Claiming no “beef,” Patrick Peterson has tried to contact Kyler Murray

Getty Images

Former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson made some waves earlier this week, with public criticism of a former Arizona teammate.

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” Peterson said. “That’s just a matter of fact.”

On Thursday, Peterson elaborated on his sentiments.

“I don’t have any beef with Kyler Murray,” Peterson said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “What I meant by my comment was, when you’re a franchise quarterback you have to carry yourself a certain way. So, when you have bad body language, pouting and moping on the sideline, what type of energy do you think that feeds to your teammates?

“That’s what I meant by, ‘Kyler cares about himself.’ He’s not putting the team first. . . . I see a ton of talent in him. Those mannerisms are alarming. I’m just saying something most people may be afraid to tell him. It’s no secret. Everybody sees it.”

That’s fine, but Peterson made the remark in the context of whether Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury will be the scapegoat for the current debacle that is the team’s 2022 season, and whether Murray would defend Kingsbury, if needed. It wasn’t about sideline demeanor. It was about whether he cared enough about Kingsbury to speak up for him.

Murray’s point in response was that, if Peterson was his “mentor” (they spent two years together with the Cardinals), Peterson should have raised the concerns with him directly.

Peterson says he tried.

“I don’t have his number,’’ Peterson said. “I did reach out. I did get his number from an ex-teammate and texted him. He didn’t reply to the text. I don’t know if that is his number.”

We won’t know whether Murray got the text, because the Cardinals don’t play this week. The issue likely will be addressed at his next press conference, after the bye.