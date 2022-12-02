Cowboys expect Michael Gallup, Trevon Diggs to play Sunday night

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup and cornerback Trevon Diggs have been fighting illnesses that have kept them off of the practice field this week, but the team isn’t making any plans to replace them in the lineup on Sunday night.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday that he is confident that both players are going to be well enough to play against the Colts.

The team will release official injury designations later on Friday. Questionable tags seem likely for both players given how much time they’ve missed this week. The same may be true for right tackle Terence Steele.

Steele is dealing with a personal matter and McCarthy said on Friday that Steele is where he needs to be at the moment.