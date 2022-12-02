Darius Slayton questionable, Adoree’ Jackson out for Giants

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton missed his second straight practice on Friday, but the Giants are ruling him out of Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Slayton has been sidelined by an illness and the Giants have listed him as questionable to play this weekend. The Giants also listed Richie James (knee) as questionable after his second straight limited practice session.

Running back Saquon Barkley is the team’s leading receiver this season, but James and Slayton are the next two on the list. Rookie wideout Wan'Dale Robinson is next on the list and on injured reserve, so the Giants will be very thin at wideout if the two players can’t go this weekend.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), running back Gary Brightwell (illness), safety Dane Belton (clavicle), linebacker Carter Coughlin (thigh), center Jon Feliciano (neck), cornerback Darnay Holmes (shoulder), and cornerback Fabian Moreau (oblique) are also listed as questionable.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. Guards Shane Lemieux (toe) and Josh Ezeudu (neck) have been ruled out.