David Bakhtiari out Sunday after appendectomy

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari continues to miss time because of health issues, but this time it’s not his knee.

Bakhtiari had an appendectomy today and will be out for Sunday’s game in Chicago, the Packers announced today.

That means the Packers will be without their starting left tackle on a day when they especially want to protect Aaron Rodgers, who is dealing with thumb and rib injuries.

Two years ago, Bakhtiari signed a four-year contract extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman, but he suffered a torn ACL just a month later, missed almost all of the 2021 season as a result, and has continued to miss time this season. His knee was finally getting healthier and he played every snap in each of the Packers’ last three games, but now he’s set to miss another game.