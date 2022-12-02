Deebo Samuel questionable with deep thigh bruise; Trent Williams leaves practice with back issue

Getty Images

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel didn’t do much in Friday’s practice, coach Kyle Shanahan said. Officially, the team listed Samuel as limited.

Samuel has a quadriceps injury that Shanahan revealed is a deep thigh bruise.

“When you have a deep thigh bruise, you kind of have an idea of how it’s going to be, and it just hasn’t been as good as we were expecting by now,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We were expecting him to be able to go full by now. He wasn’t able to, and that’s why there is some concern.”

The 49ers list Samuel as questionable for Sunday.

Left tackle Trent Williams left for the locker room after warmups due to a back issue. He, too, is questionable.

Colton McKivitz likely plays left tackle if Williams can’t go.

“He was having back spasms,” Shanahan said of Williams. “I’m not too concerned about it. I asked [offensive line coach] Chris [Foerster] if he was all right. He said, ‘It’s just big-guy problems.’ [General Manager John] Lynch told me he used to get them sometimes.

“You usually have them on game day, and that’s a big deal. So he had them today, spend the day resting and stuff, and expect him to be all right, but I hope that doesn’t happen on Sunday.”

Running back Christian McCaffrey (knee irritation), guard Spencer Burford (ankle), and defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) all participated in their second consecutive practice after missing Wednesday’s session.

McCaffrey has no designation, but Burford and Omenihu are questionable.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who declared he would return to action Sunday, was a limited participant all week and is cleared to play. He has not played since Week 4 with foot and ankle injuries.

Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) will go on injured reserve Saturday.