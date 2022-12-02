Devin White named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 13

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has been named their Community MVP for this week.

White is being honored for his work to help families in Louisiana and Tampa enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. White and his mother distributed $15,000 worth of turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis to families in his hometown of Cullen, Louisiana ahead of last week’s holiday. He also handed out 45 Thanksgiving meal kits that helped feed more than 450 foster children in the Tampa area.

All of that came shortly after White’s father died and he reference his loss in a statement to the NFLPA.

“Thank you to the NFLPA for selecting me as the Week 13 Community MVP,” White said. “These last three weeks have been tough since losing my dad, but I know he was proud of all the work I’ve been doing on and off the field.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a foundation or charity of White’s choice. He will also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.