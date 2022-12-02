Doug Pederson “optimistic” Travis Etienne will play vs. Lions

Getty Images

It sounds like the Jaguars will have running back Travis Etienne available when they take on the Lions this weekend.

Via Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com, head coach Doug Pederson initially said in his Friday press conference that Etienne is “good to go” for Sunday’s contest. Pederson then added that the running back felt good after Thursday’s practice and the head coach is “optimistic” about Etienne’s availability.

Etienne has been a limited participant on the Wednesday and Thursday practice reports with a foot injury. He missed much of last week’s game with the issue.

With Etienne likely to play, Pederson noted that fellow running back Darrell Henderson is likely to be inactive for Week 13.

The Jaguars’ full injury report will be released later on Friday.