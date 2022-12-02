Drake London: Limited production can bother me, but I’m in a good situation

Getty Images

Falcons first-round pick Drake London was targeted with 39 passes in his first five NFL games, but the team has not been looking his way as often over the last seven weeks.

London has had 30 passes thrown his way in those games and he’s turned them into 19 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns. That’s less production than many expected for London this year and it led to a question for the rookie about whether he’s feeling any frustration about his role in the team’s offense.

“You know, the competitor in me, it can bother me a little bit. I want to try to do everything I possibly can to help my team and I feel like I can help my team. . . . This is a process.,” London said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “I’m a rookie. I kind of have to, not go with the flow, but do my job and at the end of the day, the ball is going to find me. When those opportunities come, I have to make the best of them.”

London went on to say that he’s in “a good situation” and turned the focus back on himself by saying that there “are a lot of things I have to work on personally just to get better at my job” as he and the Falcons move forward.