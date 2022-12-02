Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning.

Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight.

Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment.”

Nick Underhill of NewOrleansFootball.com offers this surprisingly nonchalant two-word update on Brees: “He’s fine.”

Brees tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location later this week to shoot the new promotional video for @PointBetUSA.”

The commercial apparently was being show at the Catatumbo River, in any area that features many lightning strikes on a daily basis.