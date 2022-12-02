Get caught up this afternoon with On Our Way Home

Anthony Zych

It’s Friday afternoon. You’re watching the clock. Playing out the string. Waiting for the whistle to blow so that you can head home and have the first egg nog (or seven) of the Christmas season.

If you’re looking for something to do while pretending to work during the final hours of the work week, and if you’re hoping that said something will help enhance your overall holiday spirit, take a peek at On Our Way Home.

It’s the Christmas novel we’re posting one chapter per day, as a gesture of goodwill and an expression of appreciation. Or whatever. I just want someone to read the thing so I’ll know whether or not it fell from a dungstorm.

Here’s a landing page with links to all chapters. Here’s the whole thing, scrolling one chapter after another.

Nine chapters are posted. It’ll take you maybe 30 minutes to read all of it. Probably less. When you’re done, you’ll be 30 minutes closer to getting the hell out of there. And 30 minutes closer to Chapter Ten, coming Saturday morning.