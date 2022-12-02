Greg Roman on Stanford interest: “Singular focus” is on Broncos this week

Getty Images

Stanford is looking for a new football coach and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is one of the names that has been linked to the opening.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said this week that Stanford has been in contact with Roman. Harbaugh called that contact “very preliminary right now” and Roman said on Thursday that his attention remains on the job he has rather than one that he might have in the future.

“All the rumors and whatnot aside . . . We’ve got a great group of players and coaches here,” Roman said, via the team’s website. “Our singular focus is on this week’s game against Denver and [its] top-ranked defense. So, that’s really where it’s at.”

Roman worked as an assistant at Stanford under Jim Harbaugh before becoming Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with the 49ers in 2011. We’ll see if interest in a return picks up once the Ravens have finished with the Broncos this weekend.