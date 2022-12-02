Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Logan Wilson questionable for Bengals-Chiefs

Getty Images

Earlier on Friday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that receiver Ja'Marr Chase is on track to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

But Cincinnati isn’t quite ready to guarantee Chase will return to play in Week 13.

Chase is one of three questionable players for the contest, along with running back Joe Mixon and linebacker Logan Wilson.

Chase (hip) has not played since Week Seven. But after he was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he was a full participant on Friday — a good sign for his potential availability.

Mixon is in the concussion protocol but should be ready to play if he’s cleared. He was limited in all three days of practice.

Wilson missed Friday’s session with an illness.

While the Bengals also added safety Vonn Bell to the report as a limited participant in Friday’s practice with a hamstring injury, he does not have a game status and is expected to play.