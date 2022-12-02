John Harbaugh confirms J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Williams won’t come off IR this week

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 2, 2022, 1:29 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

While the Ravens have brought a couple of key players back to practice, they won’t be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed in his Friday press conference that running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Williams won’t be activated to the 53-man roster for Week 13.

“I think next week we’ll be having a conversation with both of those guys in terms of whether they can play or not,” Harbaugh said.

Dobbins hasn’t played since Week Four. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to clear out some scar tissue from his previous reconstructive knee surgery.

Williams suffered a dislocated wrist in Week Five.

The 7-4 Ravens will take on the 3-8 Broncos on Sunday before they visit the Steelers in Week 14.

1 responses to “John Harbaugh confirms J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Williams won’t come off IR this week

  1. I don’t wanna say we don’t need them to beat Denver, But last week was a clear example of how the Ravens ALWAYS play down to the competition’s level. So, they need all the help they can get. If we could not beat a 3-7 team by holding on to the lead, I am worried the “washed-up” Russel Wilson will be unstoppable in the 4th quarter and somehow show the world he still got it. I know Denver’s Defense is no joke. So, the Ravens will have their work cut out for them.

