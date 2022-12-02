John Harbaugh confirms J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Williams won’t come off IR this week

Getty Images

While the Ravens have brought a couple of key players back to practice, they won’t be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed in his Friday press conference that running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Williams won’t be activated to the 53-man roster for Week 13.

“I think next week we’ll be having a conversation with both of those guys in terms of whether they can play or not,” Harbaugh said.

Dobbins hasn’t played since Week Four. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to clear out some scar tissue from his previous reconstructive knee surgery.

Williams suffered a dislocated wrist in Week Five.

The 7-4 Ravens will take on the 3-8 Broncos on Sunday before they visit the Steelers in Week 14.