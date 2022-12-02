Josh Allen on jumping TD pass to Gabe Davis: We’ll take them how we can get them

Getty Images

The Bills did a lot of strong work on the ground during Thursday night’s game against the Patriots and they wound up with 132 yards on the ground for the night, but they still looked to quarterback Josh Allen to finish drives through the air in the first half.

Allen put the Bills up 10-7 on a touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs early in the second quarter and then added another touchdown pass to extend the lead to 17-7 before halftime. The pass to Diggs was a pretty traditional play, but the second touchdown was a bit more unusual.

Allen was rolling to his right while trying to find someone to throw to in the end zone, but he was running out of real estate with Patriots defenders pursuing him. Before reaching the sideline, Allen jumped and threw to wide receiver Gabe Davis despite the presence of a couple of Patriots around the wideout in the end zone. Davis corralled the ball and Allen said after the game that he never doubted

“No, no. I trust him,” Allen said. “He made a play, and just giving him a chance to do it, so I appreciate him continuing to work on that play. I know I’ve got to be better down there, and there’s a few plays that I wish I had back today, but a win is a win, we’ll take them how we can get them.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott joked that he “closed my eyes when [Allen] did it” before calling it a “well-calculated throw” that showed why the team believes in Allen’s “instinct and gut feel.”

Allen finished the night 22-of-33 for 223 yards and those two touchdowns in a 24-10 win that didn’t feel quite that close, so there wasn’t much to dislike about anything Allen and the offense were able to do in New England.