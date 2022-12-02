Justin Fields on track to start, Trevor Siemian out for year

Posted by Josh Alper on December 2, 2022, 3:20 PM EST
It looks like Justin Fields will be back at quarterback for the Bears this weekend.

Fields does not have an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Packers. Fields missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with a left shoulder injury, but moved back to full practice participation on Thursday.

Trevor Siemian started in place of Fields last weekend, but he won’t be an option should the Bears have to replace Fields this Sunday. Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Siemian is having season-ending surgery on his oblique injury.

Siemian suffered the injury in warmups last Sunday and the Bears said that Nathan Peterman would start in his place before reversing course back to Siemian. Peterman will now be joined by Tim Boyle as backup options behind Fields.

  3. They’re not risking much because they won’t put him in danger. Look for the Bears, as a team, to run all over the Packers. There won’t be any need for Mr Fields to shoulder the load, pun intended.

  4. GB cannot stop a running, mobile QB. They couldn’t stop Kaepernick in the NFC Title Game a few years ago; then couldn’t stop Jalen Hurts the other night and they won’t be able to stop Fields.

    Time for Joe Barry to be given his walking papers.

  5. ladyjet says:
    December 2, 2022 at 3:53 pm
    why are they risking their franchise qb in this game? This makes no sense to me

    Are you talking the Rodgers or Fields? The Packers would be better off with Love starting.

