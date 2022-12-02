Justin Fields on track to start, Trevor Siemian out for year

Getty Images

It looks like Justin Fields will be back at quarterback for the Bears this weekend.

Fields does not have an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Packers. Fields missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with a left shoulder injury, but moved back to full practice participation on Thursday.

Trevor Siemian started in place of Fields last weekend, but he won’t be an option should the Bears have to replace Fields this Sunday. Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Siemian is having season-ending surgery on his oblique injury.

Siemian suffered the injury in warmups last Sunday and the Bears said that Nathan Peterman would start in his place before reversing course back to Siemian. Peterman will now be joined by Tim Boyle as backup options behind Fields.