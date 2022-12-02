Kyle Shanahan on Deebo Samuel: Has to do something Friday to be a game-time decision

Getty Images

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel missed practice on Thursday with a quad injury and it looks like Friday’s practice will provide a major hint as to his availability for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

During an appearance on KNBR, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if Samuel would be a game-time decision this weekend. Shanahan said that the wideout has “to do something today for it to be a chance to be a game-time decision.”

“Any time you don’t practice, it’s a worry,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We’re not just giving him off to give him off. He’s trying to get healthy. He’s working as hard as he can. His thigh has been bothering him. It hasn’t loosened up the way we want it to, but hopefully, it will be better today, and he’ll be good to go for Sunday.”

Shanahan sounded more positive about the outlooks of defensive tackle Arik Armstead and running back Christian McCaffrey, so Samuel may be the big question mark for the 49ers this weekend.