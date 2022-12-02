Lamar Jackson off injury report, set to start vs. Broncos

Getty Images

Though Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Wednesday’s practice early with a quad injury, he is set to play in Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Jackson was a full participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday.

“I actually got kneed in my quad during the game,” Jackson said Friday of the injury, via Ryan Mink of the team’s website. “So, new. It was new. I’m good now though.”

But, Baltimore left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle), safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), and linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quad) are all questionable for the contest.

Stanley and Phillips did not practice on Friday while Humphrey and Hamilton were both full.

Receiver Dylan Wallace (hamstring) has been declared out. He was limited in Thursday’s practice and didn’t participate on Friday.

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle) is off the report and set to play.