Lamar Jackson says he deleted his tweet because his girlfriend told him he should

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not take kindly to a tweet from a critical fan after Sunday’s loss, responding with a vulgar tweet back at him. After talking it over with his girlfriend, Jackson thought better of it.

Jackson said today that he deleted the tweet because his girlfriend told him he should.

“My girlfriend was like, ‘You should delete it.’ I’m like, ‘Alright.’ So I did. That’s just what it was. That’s why I deleted it,” Jackson said.

Jackson said today that he was frustrated in the moment but he isn’t mad at the fan, and that he also knows he needs to set a better example. He was wise to follow his girlfriend’s advice.