Nick Bosa says a free agency decision could hinge on playing on grass over turf

Nick Bosa isn’t likely to hit free agency any time soon: He’s in the fourth year of his five-year rookie contract with the 49ers, and San Francisco will probably do what it takes to extend him before he could leave as a free agent. But if Bosa does hit free agency some day, he says he’ll be more likely to sign with a team that plays on grass.

Asked if a future free agency decision might turn on playing home games on grass or artificial turf, Bosa said that definitely could happen.

“Oh, a hundred percent,” Bosa told TheAthletic.com. “Yeah, a hundred percent, for sure. It’s usually the older guys who know more about it. Or guys who have dealt with injuries from it. Because when you’re young and in high school and college, you think it’s fast and fun and it looks good. And then you realize after a few years, it’s like, whew, I’ll do anything to get on some grass.”

NFL players have grown increasingly vocal about their preference for grass over synthetic playing surfaces this season, but so far owners haven’t seemed to be persuaded. Perhaps if star players with the leverage to pick their next teams started choosing to play on grass, owners would get the message.

  2. It would be great if the NFL got rid of turf fields altogether, but that won’t be possible for those domed teams.

  3. Yeah, but then media trashes grass fields most of the time when the weather turns cold. I think the NFL should also mandate that all NFL cities above a certain latitude have domed stadiums. It’s ridiculous that Green Bay doesn’t have a dome. They probably could’ve won more championships because of it with Favre and Rodgers as great passers.

  4. “Perhaps if star players with the leverage to pick their next teams started choosing to play on grass, owners would get the message.”

    I definitely think it would. We’re so used to heterogenous fields in the NFL, but when you think about it it’s a bit ridiculous. Billions are invested in NFL player salaries and billions more are spent on advertising and gambling. And yet we have artificial fields that while having become safer, still do not appear to be nearly as safe as a grass field based on data and player sentiment.

    Almost as ridiculous is the lack of quality standards for grass fields. I find it stunning that an owner would tolerate a bad grass field when that owner has up to 208 million invested (as of this year) in those players.

    Ideally I’d like to not only see grass fields become the standard in the NFL, but also much stricter guidelines for the quality of those grass fields every Sunday. Healthier players is a win/win/win for the players, ownership and fans.

  5. Dual-purpose stadiums like Met-Life won’t go grass because that complicates setting up for other events like concerts and monster trucks.

  7. Glad to hear a player expressing preference for grass, essentially as it relates to where he will sign. Always thought Odell Beckham should only consider teams with grass fields. In Odell’s case he can’t wait, next serious Knee/leg injury will almost certainly be his last in the NFL. It’s always possible technology will produce a safer artificial turf. This puts pressure in that direction.

  8. And the recognized best grass and turf crew in the NFL reside in Green Bay, WI. Field is always in excellent shape, they have heat it from below and roll lamps over it when not in use. It’s green in December and that’s not paint. Look it up.

  9. I like it. Players have more power than they realize. They can use that power to reward organizations that they like. The turf is just one item. I’m not talking about anything harmful to the NFL. The teams appreciate in value by a couple billion dollars about every five years or so, regardless of whether they win or lose. I’m surprised at how poorly organized this group of young, college educated millionaires are. The players should think about forming a union.

  10. This is the type of thing the players union should be championing….but instead, they worry more about the watsons and antonio browns. sad.

  11. Smart man. Grass over turf any day of the week for a massive human being making sharp explosive cuts on every play.

