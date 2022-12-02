Panthers owner David Tepper is under investigation for possible misuse of public money

Getty Images

Earlier this year, Panthers owner David Tepper walked away from a construction project in South Carolina that would have resulted in a new practice facility and headquarters for his team. Sometimes, however, it’s not quite so easy to disengage.

Via the Associated Press, a criminal investigation has commenced regarding Tepper and his real estate company. The question is whether they misused public money.

The York, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office said that the existence of the investigation doesn’t mean any crimes occurred.

“An investigation is simply an inquiry and should not create any inference that wrongdoing has been committed by any party,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Solicitor Kevin Brackett said in a joint statement that named Tepper and his company, GT Real Estate.

The subjects of the probe deny any wrongdoing.

“This is a straightforward commercial matter that is being fully resolved,” GT Real Estate said in a statement. “The underlying disputes arise under contracts that were jointly negotiated by the parties and are publicly available. The funds paid by the county were handled consistent with the terms of those contracts.”

At issue is $21 million in sales tax revenue that was diverted to the project, for the purposes of improving the roads around the facility that was never built.

The announcement of the criminal investigation came days after the Panthers and York County announced that they have settled a lawsuit arising from the payment.