Robert Quinn added to Eagles’ practice report and won’t play

The Eagles added defensive end Robert Quinn to the practice report and ruled him out with a knee injury.

Quinn has played five games but only 70 snaps since the trade from the Bears. He has two tackles and two quarterback hits for the Eagles after making 10 tackles, one sack and five quarterback hits in seven games with Chicago.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (kidney) was ruled out as expected.

They are the only two Eagles players with designations this week.

Linebacker Patrick Johnson (ankle), receiver Zach Pascal (groin) and receiver DeVonta Smith (groin) all were full participants Friday and are good to go.

The injury report does not include Jordan Davis, who is not yet on the 53-man roster. The Eagles must make a roster move to activate Davis.