T.J. Watt questionable with injured ribs

Posted by Josh Alper on December 2, 2022, 3:45 PM EST
NFL: NOV 28 Steelers at Colts
Getty Images

Running back Najee Harris is on track to play for the Steelers this weekend, but linebacker T.J. Watt is not a sure thing.

Harris hurt his abdomen last week, but is off the injury report ahead of Sunday’s date with the Falcons. Watt is dealing with injured ribs and he has been listed as questionable to play.

Watt was able to practice on a limited basis all week and that would seem to bode well for his chances of being on the field in Atlanta.

Running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) was a full practice participant all week, but he also drew a questionable tag on Friday. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) has been ruled out.

