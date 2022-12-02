Terron Armstead doubtful, Austin Jackson out for Sunday

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 2, 2022, 3:30 PM EST
NFL: OCT 09 Dolphins at Jets
Getty Images

It looks like the Dolphins are going to be without both of their starting offensive tackles for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Left tackle Terron Armstead was back at practice on Friday in a limited capacity. But he’s listed as doubtful for the contest with toe and pectoral injuries.

He missed the first two days of practice this week.

Right tackle Austin Jackson has been ruled out with his ankle injury. He didn’t practice all week.

Also on the injury report, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and running back Myles Gaskin (shoulder/ankle) are both questionable. Bridgewater did limited work in practice all week. Gaskin was only on the field Friday in a limited capacity.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Terron Armstead doubtful, Austin Jackson out for Sunday

  1. Well that really sucks. I will say however, if Miami can still somehow pull off the upset, IN San Francisco, they are for real! We just need to adjust the offensive plan, get rid of the ball quickly!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.