Terron Armstead doubtful, Austin Jackson out for Sunday

It looks like the Dolphins are going to be without both of their starting offensive tackles for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Left tackle Terron Armstead was back at practice on Friday in a limited capacity. But he’s listed as doubtful for the contest with toe and pectoral injuries.

He missed the first two days of practice this week.

Right tackle Austin Jackson has been ruled out with his ankle injury. He didn’t practice all week.

Also on the injury report, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and running back Myles Gaskin (shoulder/ankle) are both questionable. Bridgewater did limited work in practice all week. Gaskin was only on the field Friday in a limited capacity.