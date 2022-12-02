Texans rule out Brandin Cooks with calf injury

Getty Images

The Texans won’t have receiver Brandin Cooks on Sunday. They ruled him out with a calf injury.

Houston added Cooks to the practice report Thursday when he had a limited practice. He did not practice Friday.

Nico Collins, Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett and potentially Amari Rodgers will have to replace the Texans’ top wideout.

Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) also is out. He did not practice all week.

The first-round draft selection has started nine games this season and has totaled 43 tackles and an interception.

Running back Rex Burkhead (concussion) is questionable after a full practice Friday.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (knee), defensive lineman Maliek Collins (chest), offensive lineman Kenyon Green (illness) and linebacker Christian Harris (shoulder) do not have a designation. All four were full participants Friday.