Treylon Burks, Jeffery Simmons practice for Titans Friday

The Titans got a couple of key players back on the practice field Friday.

Reporters at the open session of the practice noted that wide receiver Treylon Burks and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons were both taking part in the session.

Burks was added to the injury report on Thursday with an illness that kept him from practicing. Simmons missed Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury.

The ankle injury has been an issue for Simmons for several weeks and he missed Week 10 before returning to play in each of the last two games.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee), defensive back Elijah Molden (groin), and wide receiver Cody Hollister (neck) were not on the field Friday. The Titans will release their injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Eagles later in the day.